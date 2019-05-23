Disney Employee Faces Charge for Enticing Girl for Sex

The phrase “the happiest place on Earth” apparently had a different meaning for one Central Florida man.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office there, 40-year-old Frederick Pohl, Jr., an employee at Disney’s Magic Kingdom, faces a charge of soliciting a young girl for sex.

Specifically, federal authorities arrested him on charges of transferring obscene materials to a minor as well as attempting to entice a minor.

Investigators say that Pohl had condoms and a child-sized pink dress with him when he was arrested at an Orlando hotel this week.

They add that he had been chatting online with an undercover federal agent who was posing as an eight-year-old girl. During those interactions, Pohl sent explicit photos of himself, and then arranged to meet the girl in person.

A TV report says that he was investigated 12 years ago for “attempted exploitation of minor children.” At the time, he told investigators that he worked at a theme park, and that his job was to secure lap bars on the rides.

Pohl, who lives in Clermont, Florida, faces up to life in federal prison if he is convicted.

Disney has not commented on the matter.