Disney Parks Are Going “Smoke Free” & Banning “Oversized” Strollers

Disney is going smoke free and banning oversized strollers!

They made the announcement on Thursday (Mar. 28) that smoking will be prohibited in all parks, but designated smoking areas will be available outside the entrances, and in designated areas at Disney Springs and Disney resort hotels.

The new ban on strollers reduces the size from the current 36-inch to 31-inch wide.

They say the changes were made in an effort to make it easier for guests to move around the park.

Will These Changes Effect You On Your Next Visit To A Disney Park?

These changes go into effect on May 1.

