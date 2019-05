Disney’s smoking ban inside it’s U.S. theme parks have gone into effect as of May 1st.

Any visitors who need to light up a cigarette will now need to do so at a designated smoking area located outside the entrances to the park.

E-cigarettes also fall under the ban. In addition to smoking, Disney is banning large strollers inside the parks.

No stroller larger than 31 inches wide and 52 inches long will be allowed inside.

The ban also includes stroller wagons.