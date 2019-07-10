Disney World Issues Rabies Alert!!

That’s right, a 60-day rabies alert has been issued for the area around Disney’s Epcot and Hollywood Studios after a feral cat was found, captured, and tested positive for rabies. Florida Department of Health officials have asked people to “avoid all wild animals and feral cats and dogs.” The two-mile area that has been put under this alert also includes several resorts as well as the parks. Disney’s Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge is set to open in August so if you are planning to attend the opening, keep your eyes open for those 4 legged creatures.