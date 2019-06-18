Disney World raises prices on most annual passes

Walt Disney World has raised the prices for most of its annual passes, the park’s website confirms.

The shift comes ahead of the August opening of Galaxy’s Edge.

Guests from both in and out of state will see some significant increases on their annual passes and in some cases more than $150 a year.

The following passes have been affected:

-Epcot After 4 Annual Pass now $309 instead of $289.

-Disney Silver Pass now $519 instead of $479.

-Disney Gold Pass now $699 instead of $609.

-Disney Platinum Pass now $899 instead of $749.

-Disney Platinum Plus Pass now $999 instead of $849.

Disney last raised the price of most of its annual passes in October, an increase of more than 10 percent on one of its plans at the time.