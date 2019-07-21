Disney’s “Lion King” Remake Breaks Box Office Records on Opening Weekend

Disney dominated at the movie theater this weekend.

The company’s remake of “The Lion King,” directed by Jon Favreau, raked in a record-breaking $185 million at the North American box office, and an early global total of $531 million.

That earns the movie the position of biggest domestic launch ever for a PG film, and the ninth biggest launch for any movie. It also tops the final “Harry Potter” movie, which took in $169.2 million during its opening weekend, for a July title.

Overseas, “The Lion King” earned a $269.4 million this weekend, largely the result of a strong showing in Russia, Australia, and the entire Latin America region.

The overall foreign total of $346 includes $97.5 million from China, where it actually debuted early last weekend.

Although the film opened to lukewarm reviews, ticket buyers awarded it an “A” on CinemaScore.

The movie’s star-studded voice cast features Donald Glover serving as the voice of Simba and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, with Seth Rogen, Alfre Woodard, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner, John Kani and John Oliver playing other characters from the 1994 original. In addition, James Earl Jones reprises his original role as Mufasa.

Favreau is also known for directing Disney’s remake of “The Jungle Book.”