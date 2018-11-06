Dispute Between Co-Workers Ends with One in Hospital and One on the Run

Police in Opa-Locka are currently searching for an employee of a car-wash after he allegedly shot a co-worker after a heated argument.

The incident occurred 1100 block of Ali Baba Avenue, near Codadad Street around 3:00 pm on Monday.

According to the report, two employees of the car wash were arguing then one of them left the scene only to return later with a semi-automatic rifle. That employee then opened fire on the establishment, striking the victim before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where authorities reported that his injuries were non-life-threatening.

A school in the area was placed on lockdown but that lockdown has since been lifted, however, Ali Baba Avenue and Codadad Street remain shut down as police continue to investigate.

Authorities are also still searching for the suspect.