Disturbing new details about ‘Columbine-obssessed’ Miami teen

Shocking details are emerging about Sol Pais; the Columbine-obsessed high school teenager found dead Wednesday as police closed in after a massive manhunt.

“There is no longer a threat to the community,” the FBI said Wednesday afternoon.

Police found Pais dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the face at Echo Lake campground in the foothills of Mount Evans outside Denver, Colorado.

A website linked to the 18-year-old shows disturbing hand-drawn images of guns, a bloody knife, and a skull.

Pais was a senior at Miami Beach Senior High School, and her classmates say she was “very introverted and by herself a lot.”

Pais father spoke out about his family’s grief saying “it’s like a bad dream.”

