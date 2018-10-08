DIY Pumpkin Spice Latte

Want to save money from the everyday Starbucks run, well I know the perfect recipe for you to make your holiday treat right at home! Your Pumpkin Spice Latte calls for 1 cup milk, 1 tablespoon raw cane sugar, 1 cinnamon stick, 5 allspice berries, 3 whole cloves, ¼ teaspoon nutmeg, pinch ground cinnamon and 2 shots espresso!

In a small saucepan over medium heat, mix the milk, sugar, cinnamon, berries, cloves and nutmeg. Bring to a simmer then remove from heat and cover. Wait about 10 minutes. Pour the espresso into a mug of your choice and combine the rest of the ingredients! Top with cinnamon and whip cream if you would like! Enjoy!