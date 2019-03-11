DNC Snubs Miami for Milwaukee to Host National Convention

On Wisconsin! Did Hillary Clinton ever campaign in Wisconsin? Well now Democrats have picked Milwaukee to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention over Miami and Houston.

The Democratic National Convention will take place in Mid-July of 2020 at the new Fiserv Forum, home of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Hillary Clinton lost Wisconsin in 2016. Clinton’s failure to visit the key battleground state of Wisconsin in 2016 has become a popular metaphor for the alleged strategic inadequacies of her presidential campaign.

But in the years that have followed Wisconsin voters have voted in a Democratic governor, rejecting the re-election bid of Republican Governor Scott Walker.

The Trump administration’s relationship with Dairy State has been hot and cold.

He helped the state land the controversial, and still being negotiated FoxConn manufacturing plant, possibly creating thousands of jobs in exchange for billions in tax breaks.

The president has also sparred with iconic Wisconsin brand Harley Davidson over tariffs.

Wisconsin is a key battleground state that Donald Trump won by a razor thin margin in 2016.

Republicans will gather in Charlotte, North Carolina in late August of 2020.

That’s where Democrats nominated President Barack Obama for a second term in 2012.