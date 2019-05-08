Do You Know This “Lake Worth Kitten Dumper?”

A heartless crime caught on camera when man dumped three kittens in a brown paper bag near a dumpster behind a Lake Worth strip mall.

A cook at the Cup N Saucer was out back emptying a grease pan when he heard some rustling. He opened the bag and found the kittens clinging to life.
Sgt. Dave Walesky with Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control said the focus is on finding the person who left the kittens to die which is a crime.
Walesky added the three little kittens are doing well and someone already agreed to adopt them.
If you have any information on this crime you are asked to please call Palm Beach Animal Control or Crime Stoppers.

