Doctor accused of prescribing fatal fentanyl doses charged with 25 murders

An Ohio doctor has been charged in the deaths of 25 patients at Mount Carmel West hospital in what is being called “one of the biggest murder cases in state history.”

Dr. William Husel turned himself into Columbus police Wednesday morning after a six-month criminal investigation concluded that he purposely caused the deaths of his patients by ordering excessive doses of painkillers.

The 43-year-old was fired from the hospital in December of 2018 and reported to local authorities by the hospital.

According to reports, the victims died between February 2015 to November 2018.

Husel faces 15 years to life in prison for each of his charges but does no qualify for the death penalty, according to reports.

He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday at 1:30 pm.

The Mount Carmel West hospital released the following statement via Twitter following news of Dr. Husel’s indictment.

NOW: @MountCarmel has released a statement following news that William Husel will face 25 murder counts: pic.twitter.com/Con0tdV0NC — Haley Nelson (@HaleyWSYX6) June 5, 2019

Police have not established a motive for the crime at this time.

