Doctor reveals Pittsburgh synagogue shooter was treated by Jewish staff

Saturday, following a mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Jewish doctors and nurses at Allegheny General Hospital put their feelings aside to treat the man who allegedly screamed “kill all the Jews” before claiming the lives of 11 people.

Robert Bowers, 46, was shot multiple times after exchanging gunfire with police and taken to the local hospital for treatment.

Dr. Jeff Cohen, a member of the Tree of Life Synagogue and the doctor who led Bowers medical team revealed that most of the staff who saved the gunman’s life were Jewish.

Cohen spoke in another interview about the suspect’s care.

“My job isn’t to judge him… my job is to care for him.” This Jewish doctor looked into the eyes of the man who killed 11 people in his own synagogue. pic.twitter.com/KwgjYAL49B — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) October 29, 2018

“My job isn’t to judge him, my job is to care for him,” said Dr. Cohen.

Bowers was discharged from the hospital Monday morning and arrived at the federal courthouse in downtown Pittsburgh around 12 p.m.

He faces 11 counts of criminal homicide, six counts of aggravated assault and 13 counts of ethnic intimidation in addition to federal counts including weapon offenses and hate crime charges.

Federal prosecutors are expected to seek the death penalty.