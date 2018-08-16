Almost 30 years ago a 14-year-old girl in the United Kingdom was hit eye with a shuttlecock during a badminton game and lost her contact lens…or so she thought.

28 years later, doctors found the missing contact … embedded in a cyst in her droopy left eyelid.

Now 42, the woman visited an ophthalmologist for what she thought was an unrelated problem: Her left eyelid had been swollen and drooping for about six months, and doctors could feel a small lump under the skin, according to a report of her case, published Aug. 10 in the journal BMJ Case Reports.

An MRI revealed a cyst above her left eye. Once the cyst was surgically removed, doctors broke it open and found a brittle hard contact lens inside.

At first, the patient could not recall how the contact lens got stuck in her head, but her mother remembered that she was whacked in the eye with a shuttlecock 28 years earlier and lost her contact lens at the time. The lens was never found and after that, she never wore hard contact lenses again.

The post Doctors Find Hard Contact Lens Embedded in Woman’s Eyelid for 30 Years appeared first on 850 WFTL.