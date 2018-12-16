DOJ: Navy Officer Solicited Sex from Disabled Child

A Navy officer in northeast Florida could be locked up for a decade after pleading guilty to soliciting sex from a minor.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 31-year-old Michael Douglas McNeil of Jacksonville is facing 10 years to life in federal prison, after he pleaded guilty to using the internet to entice a disabled 12-year-old into sexual activity.

Court records show that McNeil’s online message from last August actually went to an undercover detective with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, who was posing as the child’s family member. McNeil sent the “child” an explicit photo of himself and arranged to meet at a coffee shop. Deputies arrested him when he arrived.

According to the Department of Justice, McNeil admitted that he had talked with a guardian of the child, had sent a photo of his genitals, and had driven to meet the child due to his “curiosity” about “a young girl.”

A sentencing date has not been set.