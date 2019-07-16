DOJ: No charges in Chokehold Death of Eric Garner, family “Can’t Breathe”

Federal prosecutors are not going to file civil rights charges against the NYPD cop involved in the death of Eric Garner.

Garner died while being arrested for suspicion of selling single cigarettes from packs without tax stamps.

He denied selling the cigarettes and said, “he was tired of being harassed.”

Garner, a 43-year-old, 350-pound father of six, was held in a chokehold for 15 seconds during his arrest.

He previously worked for the parks department but had to quit due to health reasons.

Garner’s mother Gwen Carr was outraged after officials told her about the decision during a meeting in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

“Five years ago my son said ‘I can’t breathe 11 times,’ and today we can’t breathe,” Carr said at a press conference Tuesday.

The decision comes one day before the fifth anniversary of Garner’s death and the expiration of the statute of limitations.

In July 2015, the family received $5.9 million in an out of court settlement from the city of New York.

Garner’s family members were hoping to get one last chance to convince federal prosecutors that they should criminally charge Officer Daniel Pantaleo.

Garner’s death was ruled a homicide by the city medical examiner’s office, but a grand jury on Staten Island did not charge Pantaleo.

Protests are set to take place in Manhattan and Staten Island on Wednesday.

Carr said via Twitter Tuesday that “This is not the end.”