DOJ: Suspect IDENTIFIED, Arrested in Connection with Devices Sent to Top Democrats

According to the FBI, a suspect in a series of mail bombs has been arrested in Plantation, Florida. There is a massive police presence around the suspect’s residence. The middle aged manis being interrogated by federal officials.

Cesar Sayoc, Jr., 56, who officials say has been previously arrested on unspecified charges, is currently in custody, law enforcement officials said.

JUST IN: Mail bomb suspect identified as Cesar Sayoc Jr., 56 https://t.co/LBtr3UHmsC pic.twitter.com/T2uLd2bGlr — New York Post (@nypost) October 26, 2018

Officials in Plantation, Florida, were seen placing a tarp over a van with windows covered with pictures of Trump and decals, one of which appeared to be a version of a presidential seal.

FBI officials are covering up a white van believed to belong to the suspect in custody in connection to the mail bomb probe. The van is in an Auto Zone Parking lot in Plantation, Florida just outside of Miami.

It has been covered with blue tarps by police.

Sayoc is in custody and is originally from New York state or New York City.

According to CBS: What we know at this time regarding arrest in connection to mail bombs:

The Broward Sheriff’s office moved in and made the arrest near Plantation in Broward County. There was some sort of confrontation and a “loud explosion” was heard during the arrest.

There has been a massive police presence around an Auto Zone store and authorities are inspecting a white van.

There are now a dozen suspected explosive devices that have been aimed at high profile targets in the U.S. primarily Democrats.

The suspect’s white van is being towed by the FBI from a parking lot in Plantation.

Plantation Police are advising drivers to avoid State Road 7 and Southwest 6th Street due to major police activity.

The Department of Justice will hold a press conference at 2:30 this afternoon.

What we know at this time regarding arrest in connection to mail bombs: @BrowardSheriff‘s office moved in and made the arrest

Happened in or near Plantation, Florida

There was some sort of confrontation

A “loud explosion” was heard during the arrest pic.twitter.com/Oz3Wn4qszq — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 26, 2018

If you suspect a suspicious device, do not touch, do not use your cellphone and evacuate immediately! pic.twitter.com/ooVKS38Opa — NYPD 73rd Precinct (@NYPD73Pct) October 25, 2018

OFFICIAL ARREST RECORD:

Cesar Sayoc was booked in Broward County, FL.

Name: SAYOC, CESAR

Race: WHITE

Sex: MALE

Hair Color: BLACK

Eye Color: BROWN

Height: 6′ 1″ (1.85 m)

Weight: 265 lb (120 kg)

Birth Date: 3/17/1962

DC Number: 722010

Supervision Begin Date: 5/09/2014

Current Location: FT. LAUDERDALE

Current Status: ACTIVE

Supervision Type: PROBATION FELONY

Scheduled Termination Date: 5/08/2015

Address: 1909 MAYO STREET HOUSE HOLLYWOOD, FL 33020

Aliases:

CESAR SAYOC

CESAR ALTIERI SAYOC

Charges:

#1 #2

Offense Date 11/28/2013

Offense GRAND THEFT,300 L/5,000

Sentence Date 05/09/2014

County BROWARD

Case No. 1316562

Community Supervision Length 1Y 0M 0D