Donald and Melania Trump Makes Surprise Visit to Troops in Iraq

President Trump and his wife Melania paid a Holiday visit to United States troops in Iraq on Wednesday. The President and Melania took a secret overnight flight and touched down on an airstrip at Al Asad Air Base west of Baghdad. Trump and Melania remained on the ground for three hours greeting servicemen and women. For months, Trump avoided questions about a war zone visit. Trump was nearly two years into his Presidency without visiting service members in harm’s way. The U.S. still has about 5,000 troops in Iraq to support the government in combating what remains of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group.