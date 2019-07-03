“Double Meteor” Streaks Across South Florida Sky

What was that streak of light across the South Florida sky last night?

Was it a meteor, a comet, space junk falling to Earth or something else?

Whatever it was, residents across South Florida and the Treasure Coast took to social media to show photos and video of a large fireball streaking across the sky early Wednesday morning.

From Deerfield Beach to Vero Beach, people were perplexed by the strange object. The double meteor looked like an “elongated orange stream flowing from the west coast of Florida to the east coast.”

The flash of light lasted about 30 to 45 seconds.