Dow Falls 832 Points 3rd Worst Day by Points, Ever

It was a rough Wednesday with the third strongest hurricane to hit the U.S.followed by the third-worst point decline in history as the Dow plunged nearly 832 points.

BREAKING: US stocks drop over 831 points led by big tech companieshttps://t.co/9ezznYtyan — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 10, 2018

All 30 Dow stocks were in the red, sending the index below 26,000 points for the first time in a month. The index fell by more than 3%.

The S&P 500 posted its fifth straight decline, plummeting nearly 3.3%. And tech stocks got hit particularly hard. The Nasdaq dropped more than 4% in the worst percentage decline since June 2016.

Stocks are in the midst of a scary October slump, sliding sharply because investors are worried about rising interest rates.

