Dow Plunges More Than 600 Points, Again

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down over 650 points in early trading on Wall Street.

Stocks plummeted after Apple warned first-quarter sales would fall short of what they had previously anticipated.
Shares of Apple are down around 8%, as the company expects first quarter revenue to be around $84-billion instead of meeting the anticipated revenue of up to $93-billion.

The tech giant blamed the slowing Chinese economy for the struggles, increasing fears of a slowing global economy.
In addition to the Dow Jones Industrial Average trading lower at the opening bell, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are down as well.

