“Downtowns Go Pink” With Komen South Florida This Thursday!

Visit local restaurants and stores on Thursday, October 25th from Jupiter to Boca Raton in support of Susan G. Komen South Florida® and October’s National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The most popular avenues in four Palm Beach County cities will become destination hot spots by offering special discounts and items to help raise funds for local life-saving breast cancer programs and research to find a cure. Participating cities include: Harbourside Place, Jupiter; Downtown at the Gardens, Palm Beach Gardens; Clematis Street, West Palm Beach and Downtown West Palm Beach; Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach; Mizner Park, Boca Raton.

A sampling of participating Downtowns Go Pink businesses include: