Dr. Seuss’ Widow, Audrey Geisel Dies at 97

Audrey Geisel, the widow of children’s author Dr. Seuss and longtime overseer of his literary estate, died on Wednesday at her home in La Jolla, California. Random House Children’s Books announced that Audrey died “peacefully.” She was 97.

Geisel founded Dr. Seuss Enterprises following her husband’s death in 1991. The reason was to license and protect use of the Seuss characters. Numerous publishing projects followed, including the Broadway show “Seussical.” She also served as executive producer for some film adaptations of his work, most recently “The Grinch,” which was released last month. According to her daughter, Audrey passed away after suffering a fall about two weeks ago in the same house she shared with her legendary husband.

Geisel was also known for her philanthropy. Geisel donated to institutions her late husband supported, including UC San Diego where she donated 4,000 items of original drawings, letters and manuscripts. She also donated to the San Diego zoo. She is survived by her daughters from a previous marriage, Leagrey Dimond and Lark Grey Dimond-Cates.