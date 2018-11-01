Driver Hits, Kills Broward Father and Daughter on Halloween Night

A father and his child are dead after they were hit by a car while apparently trick-or-treating in Broward County.

The fatal pedestrian accident happened last night in Davie on Griffin Road as a man and two children were crossing the street in the crosswalk according to police.

One of the children was reportedly wearing a Halloween costume.

Police identified the father as 46-year-old Carlos Alvarado Amaya.

Amaya was walking with two of his four children in a designated cross walk when they were struck by a 2011 Cadillac CTS traveling eastbound.

Police say he and his 5-year-old daughter were killed, and his 2 -year-old daughter was hurt.

She was taken to to Memorial Regional Hospital to be treated for a head laceration as a precaution.

The driver remained on scene and spoke with police, who say speed and alcohol do not appear to be a factor at this time but their investigation is ongoing.

Offiicals say the cross walk has a traffic light but did not confirm if the driver had a green light at the time of the crash.