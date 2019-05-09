Driver Hits One Million Miles In Honda Accord

Dexter Mills of Durham, North Carolina joins an elite list of drivers who logged one million miles in his 2000 Honda Accord.

That means Mills drove an average of 52,000 miles a year for 19 years.

A guy in Durham, North Carolina drives a lot for work . . . about 60,000 miles a year. And his 19-year-old Honda Accord recently hit the one million mile mark. https://t.co/PjKBTSiKTw — 94.5 The Buzz (@945thebuzz) May 9, 2019

A former auto mechanic, Mills credits regular oil and filter changes to his ride’s longevity.

Talk about reliable, evidence supports that you can drive a Honda until the doors fall off.