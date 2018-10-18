Drones and Looters Descend on Panhandle

Deputies in one of the Florida counties hardest hit by Hurricane Michael say they’ve been arresting around ten looters a night since the storm.

Major Jimmy Stanford with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office says that armed looters are hitting businesses and homes.

The county is home to Panama City and Mexico Beach, communities that were right in the path of the deadly category four storm when it made landfall last week.

LOOTING: Police have arrested nearly 10 suspected looters each day since Hurricane Michael hit the Florida Panhandle last week. https://t.co/n0AEI5kcJb — 23 WIFR (@23WIFR) October 17, 2018

Also, insurance adjusters in North Florida are swamped as they assess the damage from Hurricane Michael, so State Farm is going airborne.

The Federal Aviation Administration is allowing the company to use drones for damage assessments. Pilot Garth Weaver says they’re equipped with high-tech cameras that can spot missing shingles, tarps on roofs, and trees down on cars and houses.

Weaver says the drones fly about 400 feet above the ground and are especially useful in isolated areas where roads are still blocked by trees and debris.

