Drunk rider steals Uber driver’s car in Miami

Miami police are searching for a missing Uber vehicle as well as the drunken passenger who allegedly stole the car.

The incident occurred Tuesday around 6 a.m. near North Miami.

According to police, the driver picked up an intoxicated rider in North Miami and then picked up another passenger.

The ride became hostile after the drunken passenger began arguing with the driver and slapped him.

The driver then pulled over in a parking lot, got out of the car with the drunken passenger, and began fighting, police say.

The passenger ran away prompting the driver to run after him.

However, the passenger circled the block, got back in the car, and drove away.

The other passenger was reportedly outside the vehicle when it was stolen.

Police are still searching for the suspect and the stolen gray Volkswagen Jetta.

