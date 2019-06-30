DUI Checkpoints to Cover Broward During First Week of July

The roads and waterways of Broward County will be under close watch by law enforcement officials from July 2 through 7.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office DUI Task Force and Marine Unit will be looking for drunk drivers in partnership with local police departments, as well as the Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.

Authorities will also be watching for speeding, boating violations, underage drinking, and seat belt violations.

Keep in mind that Florida’s new law which makes texting while driving a primary offense goes into effect on July 1. That means police can now pull you over simply for texting.

The good news? The new law comes with a grace period through the end of this year. Police will issue warnings while the state conducts a public education campaign on the issue.

After that, a first violation will carry a $30 fine plus court costs, which could result in a total fine up to $108. A subsequent violation committed within five years would have a $60 fine plus court costs.

You have been warned. 850 WFTL wishes you a safe and happy 4th of July week.