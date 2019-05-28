Alcohol may be responsible for a crash that killed three teenagers walking on a sidewalk in Miami-Dade County.
A 13, 15 and 17-year-old were waiting at a bus stop in North Miami on their way to play in a soccer tournament in Weston when they were hit by a car. The driver was a 31-year-old woman who police say smelled of alcohol and had a suspended license.
Her speed was estimated at 60 miles an hour when she hit the teens.
The three friends who did everything together, died together.
DUI Suspected in Crash that Killed Three Miami Teens
