DUI Suspected in Crash that Killed Three Miami Teens

Alcohol may be responsible for a crash that killed three teenagers walking on a sidewalk in Miami-Dade County.

A 13, 15 and 17-year-old were waiting at a bus stop in North Miami on their way to play in a soccer tournament in Weston when they were hit by a car. The driver was a 31-year-old woman who police say smelled of alcohol and had a suspended license.

Her speed was estimated at 60 miles an hour when she hit the teens.

The three friends who did everything together, died together.