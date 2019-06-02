Dwyane Wade to MSD Grads: You Are Strong

Dwyane Wade, recently retired from the Miami Heat, made a surprise appearance at Sunday’s graduation ceremony at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Wade, who stepped away from basketball two months ago, has previously shown support to the school in the aftermath of last year’s shooting there.

He made another surprise visit to the campus shortly after the massacre, using that occasion to recognize one of the victims, 17-year-old Joaquin “Guac” Oliver, whose favorite basketball player was Wade. Oliver was buried in a Dwyane Wade Heat jersey.

The basketball legend explained to the graduates and audience that despite growing up in a rough neighborhood and experiencing professional success, he felt unqualified to help in the days following the massacre because he had not been through such an event.

He told the Class of 2019 that in contrast to that, they are a strong group, having pushed through the situation to arrive at this point.