Rib Round Up 2019 Artist Of The Week: Dylan Schneider

You almost never see an artist do this much this quick, especially in country music. Dylan Schneider is wise beyond his years, especially when it comes to his songwriting. But perhaps even more impressive is Schneider’s ability and willingness to connect with fans on a personal level. “I used to freak out if an artist would respond or interact with me. It’s incredibly important to me that I do the same with my fans.” That love for fans has helped grow Schneider a collective social following of over 1,000,000. Named “country music’s next rising star” by Billboard, the 18-year-old has spent the better part of the last two years becoming the epitome of the modern country artist.

Since his debut EP in 2016, Dylan continues to impact the country charts with every release that follows. Schneider’s latest EP, potlight’s On Yo hit the No.1 spot on the iTunes Country Album Charts. Dylan recently toured as direct support for Chris Lane and Granger Smith, and is currently headlining his own tour, selling out shows across the United States and the UK.

Schneider and his fans have taken over the country music conversation digitally, with a rapidly growing 57 million total streams on Spotify and 32 million video views. His current radio single, “How Does It Sound,” is nearing 13 million streams, evidencing the consumer demand for the track. Each release finds Schneider surpassing his peers and connecting with his listeners in a meaningful way, strengthening the foundation he has been building for years.

With impressive projects in the works, Schneider’s focus remains the importance of the fan. “At the end of the day, I’m nothing without my fans. When I write, I’m thinking, ‘how is this song going to sing live, and how will the audience react and identify?’ What I do, most importantly, is for my fans. My job is to connect and show them a good time.” Whether it’s his natural ability to write a genuine song or his ability to produce viral content, one thing is certain; the world wants more Dylan Schneider.

