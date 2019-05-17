Early Tropical Storm May Form Near The Bahamas Next Week

Just over 2 weeks before the official start of the 2019 hurricane season an area of low pressure is expected to form east of the Bahamas and may develop into the first tropical storm of the year.

Should it achieve tropical storm status (minimum sustained winds of 39 MPH) it would be given the name Andrea.

The system is being given a 30% chance of development over the next five days by the National Hurricane Center in Miami and is expected to head north or northwest and not pose a threat to South Florida.

