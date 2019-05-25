Earthquake shakes Tokyo shortly before Trump’s arrival

Saturday, an earthquake hit Japan shortly before President Trump’s arrival.

The central location of the magnitude five earthquake was in Chiba, around 48 miles east of Tokyo, according to the country’s metrological agency.

Chiba is close to where Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are scheduled to play golf on Sunday.

The earthquake could be felt in Tokyo and caused buildings to shake, according to reports by local media.

However, there is reportedly no visible damage and no threat of a tsunami.

President Trump accompanied by first lady Melania Trump landed at the Haneda Airport just before 5 p.m. local time, according to White House officials.

On the tarmac, the president and first lady were greeted by multiple U.S. and Japanese officials.

The president then headed to a reception with more than two dozen Japanese business leaders at the U.S. ‘ambassador’s house.

Looming trade tensions are expected to be a focal point of conversation.

However, the president is scheduled to do a series of light-hearted activities with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe throughout his 4-day trip.

Trump returns the United States on Tuesday.

