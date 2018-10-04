Earthquake, tsunami leaves more than 1,400 dead, thousands injured

The earthquake and tsunami that devastated an Indonesian island last week have left more than 1,400 people dead and thousands injured, according to the country’s national disaster agency.

On Sep. 29., a 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck Central Sulawesi at a depth of 10 kilometers triggering a tsunami that slammed into Palu, with waves as high as 20 feet that flooded the coastal city and swept away homes and buildings.

The official death toll which is 1,407 was released Wednesday as rescue crews continue to search for people trapped beneath the wreckage of collapsed buildings on Sulawesi.

Hundreds of children were among the dead, and another 46,000 are in dire need of help, according to Save the Children Indonesia.

According to Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman for Indonesia’s National Agency for Disaster Countermeasure more than 70,000 people have been displaced from their homes.

Wednesday, a volcano erupted on another part of the same island some 585 miles northeast of the earthquake zone.

The death toll for that remains unclear at this time.

Earthquakes, tsunamis, and volcanic eruptions are reportedly common in Indonesia, due to its location on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a seismically-active hot spot encircling the Pacific Ocean.

