Easter Food Harmful To Pets

Here is a list of some things you want to make sure your four legged friends don’t get a hold of this weekend, or really ever! Macadamia nuts are toxic to dogs, along with flowers and the water they sit in, onions, garlic, chives, and leeks. Other items the vets recommended keeping away from your pets are chocolate, plastic grass, plastic eggs, foil wrappings, Xylitol which can be found in candy, and fatty meats like ham and lamb. Keep an eye on your friends, as we treat them like family!! Happy Easter Weekend!