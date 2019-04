(Photo by MN Chan/Getty Images)

Don’t need housekeeping everyday? Or as Disney calls it, Mousekeeping! Well, I have good news! Did you know you can opt out of Mousekeeping while you stay on Disney grounds, and for every night you stay with them you will be given a $10 gift card! Don’t worry, you can still ask for some things like soap, but no one will be in to clean your room. If you decide to opt out, you will be emailed the gift card, just remember the offer is only good for Disney’s Value and Moderate resorts!