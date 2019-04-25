Eighteen Students Hospitalized After School Bus Hits Big Rig in WPB

Eighteen students are hospitalized as a precaution following an accident this morning on 45th Street and Congress in West Palm Beach.

West Palm Beach Fire Rescue says the bus was involved in a collision with an 18-wheeler around 6:40 a.m.

According to a West Palm Beach Police spokesman, a tractor trailer truck was turning right onto Congress Avenue while on westbound 45th Street.

Police say the school bus clipped the truck.

According to Battalion Chief Brian Lamb with Palm Beach County Fire and Rescue none of the kids appears to have serious injuries.

He says the children were taken to the hospital as a safety protocol, because they are all minors and therefore cannot refuse care like an adult can at a scene of an accident.

The children were headed to William T. Dwyer High School in Palm Beach Gardens, according to fire rescue.

Semi truck collides with school bus. Fire chief says it happened this AM near intersection of Congress Avenue and 45th St. in West Palm Beach. 18 kids taken to hospital as safety protocol. #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/Ge4vuRAK9r — Kara Duffy (@KaraDuffyCBS12) April 25, 2019

There are two additional minor crashes at the intersection.