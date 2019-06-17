El Monterey breakfast wraps recalled, may contain rocks

Ruiz Foods Products is recalling more than 246,000 pounds of its frozen El Monterey breakfast wraps after finding that some of the wraps may contain small rocks and other extraneous materials.

The company based in Denison, Texas reported that they have received at least one report associated with the possible contamination:

“The company received a report of a potential injury associated with the consumption of this product,” the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said. “FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider, ” according to a statement from the US Department of Agriculture.

The company also reported that they believe the bacon in the egg, potato, bacon and cheese wraps may be the source of the possible contamination.

The products being recalled was manufactured in January and have “best if used by” dates of 01/17/2020 and 01/18/2020, and lot codes 19017 and 19018.

Those who have purchased the product are urged to throw the product away or to return them to the place of purchase.