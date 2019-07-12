Elderly man attacked in Hollywood after asking suspect not to park in space

Authorities are currently searching for the suspect who attacked an elderly man after the elderly man asked him not to park in a reserved parking space.

The incident took place on May 24th near South Surf Road and Foxglove Terrace in Hollywood, Florida.

According to the victim, he asked the suspect who was driving a red or burgundy Ford Mustang not to park in the parking space. Moments later he was attacked by the same suspect.

Surveillance video from the scene shows the suspect strike the elderly man several times before a woman runs over and seemingly stops the assault.

The suspect then walks away from the scene.

It is said that the vehicle’s tag began with an “E.”

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.