Elderly man fatally stabs landlord in Hialeah

Authorities have arrested a 90-year-old who reportedly stabbed his landlord to death during an argument.

The incident occurred Sunday morning at the Lake Point Plaza Apartments along the 1000 block of West 76th Street.

According to the report, witnesses say the victim and the suspect began arguing as they exited the apartment. The argument continued to escalate and that’s when the elderly man stabbed the victim several times.

The victim was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center where he later died.

Officials say they were in the process of questioning the suspect when he complained of illness and was transported to an area hospital.

Authorities, however, are continuing to investigate the incident.