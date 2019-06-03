Elderly man opens fire on officers after shooting at man and woman in mall parking lot

Officials have arrested an 81-year-old man who reportedly opened fire on two civilians in a mall parking lot before opening fire on authorities.

The incident began Sunday in the Pembroke Lakes Mall parking lot around 4:10 p.m.

According to the report, a man and a woman parked in the lot were having the a conversation near their vehicles. That’s when the suspect, Solomon C. Stinson drove up to them and began arguing with them about parking spaces. At some point during the argument, Stinson shot at the man’s vehicle and shattered the rear window. He then took off in the direction of Flamingo Road.

The woman immediately jumped into her vehicle and fled the scene, however, she later called the police when she realized that Stinson had been following her and fired shots at her vehicle near the intersection of NW 4th Street and Flamingo Road.

Two officers responded to the scene and began following the vehicle.

Stinson noticed the officers following him and opened fire on them near Flamingo Road and Sheridan Street. Officers returned fire and Stinson attempted to speed away, but lost control of his vehicle and drove down an embankment where he crashed.

Despite the crash, Stinson refused to follow police orders. The SWAT team was called to the area and were able to bring Stinson into police custody with the use of a “less lethal weapon,” according to police.

Stinson was taken to the hospital for treatment on minor injuries he sustained during the crash. He now faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Authorities also reported that Stinson pulled a gun out on a woman who approached his car in the Monarch Lakes community that same day.