Elderly woman critical after being run over in Publix parking lot

An elderly woman is in critical condition after being run over by her husband in a Publix parking lot.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, 72-year-old Liliana Coy was attempting to get into a passenger seat of a car when she was knocked down and run over by 86-year-old Enrique Coy as he was backing out of a handicap spot.

Troopers say the incident occurred at the Publix on US-19 Alternative in Palm Harbor around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

She was transported to Bayfront Medical Center, where she is in critical condition.

Police say it is unclear how Liliana was knocked down and that no charges are expected to be filed at this time.