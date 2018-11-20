Election Finally Over in Florida

Florida’s long election nightmare is finally over after the certification process took place Tuesday morning.

It took just a few minutes for the Elections Canvassing Commission to meet in Tallahassee this morning and certify the results of the November 6th voting plus subsequent recounts.

Republican Governor Rick Scott took the U.S. Senate race over Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson by just over ten-thousand votes and Republican Ron DeSantis is now the Governor-elect of Florida beating Democrat Andrew Gillum by more than 32-thousand votes.

Andrew Gillum won’t be governor of Florida and he is no longer the mayor of Tallahassee.

John Dailey was sworn in last night to replace Gillum, who was on hand for the ceremony.

The 45-year-old Dailey is a former Leon County commissioner. He says he is ready to write what he says will be the next chapter in Tallahassee’s history.

Fort Lauderdale attorney Nikki Fried became the only Democrat elected to statewide office by defeating Republican Matt Caldwell for agriculture commissioner by fewer than seven-thousand votes.