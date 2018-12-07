Elian Gonzalez Finally Joins Twitter in Cuba

One of the newest members of Twitter is none other than Elian Gonzalez. In his first post, Gonzalez says he joined the social media site on his 25th birthday and on the first day Cubans were allowed to access the complete internet via their cell phone.

It’s been 19 years since Elian was rescued at sea and briefly lived with family in Miami’s Little Havana before being returned to Cuba.

