Elian Gonzalez Finally Joins Twitter in Cuba

One of the newest members of Twitter is none other than Elian Gonzalez. In his first post, Gonzalez says he joined the social media site on his 25th birthday and on the first day Cubans were allowed to access the complete internet via their cell phone.

No es casualidad que me una a Twitter en mi cumpleaños 25, lo hago para agradecer las felicitaciones de mi Presidente Miguel Díaz-Canel y desde aquí poder seguirlo y apoyarlo. Recuerden usted y los cubanos dignos a los que se refirió que mi principal meta será no defraudarlos. — Elian González Brotóns (@BrotonsElian) December 6, 2018

It’s been 19 years since Elian was rescued at sea and briefly lived with family in Miami’s Little Havana before being returned to Cuba.