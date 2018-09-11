Elizabeth Smart kidnapper Wanda Barzee to be released

Wanda Barzee, who served as an accomplice to husband Brian David Mitchell in the 2002 kidnapping of Elizabeth Smart, will be released from prison next week.

Barzee assisted her husband in holding Smart who was 14-years-old, when she was abducted from her Utah home, hostage for nine-months until their arrests.

The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole announced Tuesday that it reversed its original decision determining it had mistakenly not given Barzee credit for her time served in federal prison.

“Upon further review and advice from legal counsel, the board must count time spent in federal custody toward Ms. Barzee’s state sentence. Therefore, Ms. Barzee’s state sentence ends on Sept. 19, 2018,” wrote the Board of Pardons and Parole statement.

Smart released a lengthy statement calling the decision “incomprehensible.”

“I was surprised and disappointed to learn of the pending release of Wanda Barzee. It is incomprehensible how someone who has not cooperated with her mental health evaluations or risk assessments and someone who did not show up to her own parole hearing can be released into our community. I am trying to understand how and why this is happening and exploring possible options. I plan to speak publicly in the coming days once I have a better understanding. I appreciate the support, love, and concern that has already been expressed and will work diligently to address the issue of Barzee’s release as well as to ensure changes are made moving forward to ensure this doesn’t happen to anyone else in the future,” said Smart.

The 72-year-old pleaded guilty to kidnapping and unlawful transportation of a minor in federal court in 2009 and guilty and mentally ill in state court to the 2002 attempted kidnapping of Smart’s cousin, Olivia Wright, who was also 14 at the time following years of court battles over her competency to stand trial.

Barzee was sentenced to 15-years in which the judges allowed her to serve concurrently in exchange for her cooperation in the federal prosecution against Mitchell.

She was initially set to be released in Jan. 29 of 2024 and denied parole at her previous hearing which she did not attend in June.

However, her attorney argued that Barzee had already served more than 15 years, including time in custody after her arrest.

Tuesday, the board announced it’s decision to amend their prior judgment crediting her for time served in federal prison, the Utah State Hospital, and Salt Lake County Jail.

Barzee will be released in 8-days on September 19., with time served and no parole.

The post Elizabeth Smart kidnapper Wanda Barzee to be released appeared first on 850 WFTL.