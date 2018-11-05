Ellen Goes For Broke By Sending His Staff Through ANOTHER Haunted House Since one time through a haunted house isn’t enough, Ellen sent her Executive Producer Andy and Chrissy Teigen to another one, and this time they were joined by Chrissy’s mom, Vilailuck! SHARE RELATED CONTENT Gordon Ramsay Gets A HUGE Surprise For His 50th Birthday What To Make Your Own Donuts? New Trailer: Spies In Disguise James Corden & Ariana Grande Visit an Escape Room Ellen’s Backstage Scares Featuring Kris Jenner, Ciara and Her Staff The Worst Halloween Candy