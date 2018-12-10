Elvis Presley Tribute Special- Shelton to Host

Blake Shelton will help in honoring the King this coming February during the Elvis Presley’s Comeback Special!

Performances will be by Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Darius Rucker, Shawn Mendes, Mac Davis, and Post Malone who will all be singing their own versions of the classic hits. Miranda Lambert and Pistol Annies, Adam Lambert, John Fogerty, Dierks Bentley and Blake Shelton also took the stage at the event. You can catch the special on NBC!