Emmy Winner Glenn Weiss Proposed to Girlfriend On Stage

Glenn Weiss, director of the Oscars, who won the award for outstanding directing for a variety special, used his screen time to propose to his girlfriend, Jan Svendsen. On Monday night, the 57-year-old producer started his acceptance speech reflecting on his mom who had passed away two weeks earlier. Then, he lightened up the mood with a happier message and proposal.

“Jan, I want to put this ring — that my mom wore — on your finger,” he said as he got down on one knee. “In front of all these people. And in front of my mom and your parents watching from above. Will you marry me?” The proposal had the star-studded audience in shock but then everyone erupted into cheers. Talk about an award-winning moment.

