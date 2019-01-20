Encounter between teen Trump supporters and Native Americans sparks outrage

A Roman Catholic diocese and a Catholic high school in Kentucky issued a joint apology Saturday after videos posted online showed a confrontation Friday between some of the school’s male students and older Native American adults following rallies near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.

Both the March for Life, a demonstration against abortion, and the Indigenous Peoples March, in support of Native Americans, were held near one another.

Footage posted to the social media site Instagram displays a teenager wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat standing in the face of 64-year-old Nathan Phillips, a elder and Vietnam War veteran.

Other students surrounded them, chanting, laughing and jeering.

The video has now gone viral sparking outrage.

The students involved are reportedly facing possible expulsion.

This story is developing.