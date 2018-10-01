Environmental activist Erin Brockovich, was in Stuart over the weekend to support Congressman Brian Mast’s fight against the toxic algae bloom.

She has witnessed toxic algae problems in other places, but says Martin County’s toxic algae is the worst she has seen.

The algae is trickling down from Lake Okeechobee.

Brockovich will tour Lake Okeechobee, then make her way to the Everglades today.

Erin Brockovich, U.S. Rep. Brian Mast team up for clean water event in Stuart https://t.co/zjtcpNbXJ2 pic.twitter.com/W4m1lmUoVe — WPTV (@WPTV) October 1, 2018

She will also be meeting with St. Lucie County families impacted by a deadly form of brain cancer.

The post Environmentalist Erin Brockovich Fights Toxic Algae Bloom on Treasure Coast appeared first on 850 WFTL.